10 more bodies recovered; emotional toll of collapse mounts

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members about the newly discovered remains Wednesday morning in a private briefing.

Crews “did some significant removal of the pile,” Jadallah said. “They were able to get down to various areas to inspect.”

Rescuers still have not discovered any new “voids,” or pockets in the rubble that might have harbored survivors, Jadallah said.

No one has been rescued from the site since the first hours after the building collapsed on June 24 when many of its residents were asleep.

Ninety-four people are still unaccounted for, Levine Cava said. She said detectives were working continuously to determine whether all of those people were actually in the building when it came down.

Jadallah told families the work continues to be a search-and-rescue operation and has not yet transitioned to a recovery mission.

“We're not there yet,” he said.

Later, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky sighed when asked during the news conference if officials were giving families a false sense of hope.

“Obviously, it's very difficult,” he said. “We’ve been exhausting every effort, and that’s where we are right now, is exhausting every effort, and we'll go from there."

Levine Cava then stepped up to the microphones: “I just want to say that these families — they’ve been briefed twice a day. Every question has been answered. They’ve been supported to come to closure as soon as possible.”

Maggie Castro, a Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic, said the families are physically and emotionally exhausted.

“It's a lot, a lot of emotional roller coasters that they've been on, just trying to stay positive and hold out the wait,” said Castro, who has given daily updates to the families.

“There has been a sort of shift, I think, towards acceptance, but also obviously with that comes some sadness,” she told The Associated Press in an interview.

Workers on Tuesday dug through pulverized concrete where the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside once stood, filling buckets that were passed down a line to be emptied and then returned.

The up-close look at the search, in a video released Tuesday by the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department, came as rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa disrupted the effort.

Reporters got their closest in-person look at the site Tuesday, though it was limited to the portion of the building that workers tore down Sunday after the initial collapse left it standing but dangerously unstable. A pile of shattered concrete and twisted steel stood about 30 feet (9 meters) high and spanned roughly half the length of a football field. A pair of backhoes pulled rubble off the pile, which blocked any view of the search effort.

Associated Press Writer Kelli Kennedy in Miami contributed to this report.

A police officer walks past the collapsed and demolished Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A search and rescue team members climb the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz

A memorial for the Guara family is posted on a fence near the Champlain Towers South Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

Search and rescue team members depart after working the debris field of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz

A search and rescue team members dig through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz

Search and rescue team members depart after working the debris field of the Champlain Towers South condo, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Al Diaz Credit: Al Diaz

Members of the media photograph the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

First responders make their way toward the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Karen Chambers, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, gives a dog named Abby a drink while working near the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The dog is part of a canine response team which provides emotional support to workers on the scene of a disaster. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Rescue workers lift a tarp containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

A workers make her way past the rubble and debris of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Officials overseeing the search at the site of the Florida condominium collapse seem increasingly somber about the prospects for finding anyone alive. They said Tuesday that crews have detected no new signs of life in the rubble nearly two weeks after the disaster struck at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Steven Ferreiro, of Helping Others and Giving Hope, places fresh flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium building, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Ferreiro and a group of volunteers cleared out piles of rotting flowers, replacing them with fresh flowers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky