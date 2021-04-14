100 Days: Tokyo Olympics marked by footnotes and asterisks

The price will be steep when the Olympics open on July 23.

The official cost is $15.4 billion. Olympic spending is tough to track, but several government audits suggest it might be twice that much, and all but $6.7 billion is public money.

The Switzerland-based IOC generates 91% of its income from selling broadcast rights and sponsorship. This amounts to at least $5 billion in a four-year cycle, but the revenue flow from networks like American-based NBC has been stalled by the postponement.

What does Tokyo get out of the 17-day sports circus?

Fans from abroad are banned, tourism is out, and there'll be no room for neighborhood partying. Athletes are being told to arrive late, leave early and maneuver around a moving maze of rules.

There are also reputational costs for Japan and the International Olympic Committee: a bribery scandal, botched planning, and repeated misogyny in the Tokyo Olympic leadership.

The IOC is betting Tokyo will be a distraction — "the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel"— as the closing ceremony comes just six months before the opening of the boycott-threatened Beijing Winter Olympics.

Various polls suggest up to 80% of Japanese want the Olympics canceled or postponed. And many scientists are opposed.

“It is best to not hold the Olympics given the considerable risks,” Dr. Norio Sugaya, an infectious diseases expert at Keiyu Hospital in Yokohama, told The Associated Press.

Japan's vaccine rollout has been almost nonexistent, few will get shots before the Olympics open, and Tokyo has raised its "alert level" with another wave predicted about the time of the opening ceremony. About 9,500 deaths in Japan have been attributed to COVID-19, good by global measures but poor by standards in Asia.

And what's the impact of 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from more than 200 countries and territories entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of officials, judges, media, and broadcasters?

“The risks are high in Japan. Japan is dangerous, not a safe place at all,” Sugaya said.

The heavily sponsored torch relay with 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan also presents hazards. Legs scheduled for Osaka this week were pulled from the streets because of surging COVID-19 cases and relocated into a city park — with no fans allowed. Other legs across Japan are also sure to be disrupted.

The IOC and Japanese politicians decided a year ago to postpone but not cancel the Olympics, driven by inertia and the clout of Japanese ad giant Dentsu Inc., which has lined up a record of $3.5 billion in local sponsorship — probably three times more than any previous Olympics.

“I think the government knows full well the Japanese public doesn’t want the Olympics as of now,” Dr. Aki Tonami, who teaches political science at the University of Tsukuba, wrote in an email to AP. “But no one wants to be the one to pull the plug."

The Olympics may also determine the fate of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who replaced Shinzo Abe seven months ago. It was Abe who famously told IOC voters in 2013 that the Fukushima nuclear disaster of March 11, 2011, was “under control.”

Despite being billed as the “Recovery Olympics,” the northeastern area of Japan is still hurting a decade later. Many blame the Olympics for the slow recovery and siphoning off resources.

“Suga’s fate is sealed," Tonami said. “I think he knows his tenure as a PM will not be a long one, so even though it would be nice for him personally to pull it off, it probably doesn’t change the political conditions around him.”

Steel was more optimistic.

“His government has a higher chance of surviving, even thriving, if they can pull off a successful Olympics — risky strategy, obviously, if it is a disaster.”

IOC President Thomas Bach has repeatedly called Tokyo the “best prepared Olympics in history” and he's restated it during the pandemic. Handsome venues went up quickly including the $1.4 billion National Stadium by Kengo Kuma and, though expensive, the Games were on track until the pandemic hit.

But the “safe pair of hands” have often been shaky.

Tokyo’s initial logo was scrapped after claims it was plagiarized, the original stadium concept was dropped when costs soared past $2 billion, and organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori — a former prime minister — stepped down two months ago after making derogatory comments about women. Artistic director Hiroshi Sasaki left a few weeks later, essentially for the same reason.

On top of it all, French prosecutors believe Tokyo landed the Olympics by channeling bribes to IOC voters. Rio de Janeiro apparently landed the 2016 Olympics the same way, prosecutors allege.

Tsunekazu Takeda, an IOC member at the time and head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, was forced to resign two years ago in the vote-buying scandal. He denied any wrongdoing.

Dr. Lisa Kihl, who studies sports governance and is the director of the Global Institute for Responsible Sport Organizations at the University of Minnesota, said corruption has become “institutionalized" in many sports governing bodies, particularly those operating across national borders.

“It’s so easy to make money off the system,” she said in an interview with the AP. “Nobody is going to rock the boat because everybody is benefitting from it. Professional sports organizations within a country -- specifically the U.S. -- have to abide by the rules of that country. Internationally, there is no body to hold organizations like the IOC accountable. Until sports internationally are governed like financial institutions, it’s not going to change."

FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, the celebration cauldron is seen lit on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan.

FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, third from left, and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, fourth from left, wearing face masks, attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Startin Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on March 25 and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

Entertainer Katsura Bunshi IV, participating as an Olympic torch relay runner, waits for his preceding runner during the first day of the Osaka round at a former Expo site in Suita, north of Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The heavily sponsored torch relay with 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan also presents hazards. Legs scheduled for Osaka this week were pulled from the streets because of surging COVID-19 cases and relocated into a city park - with no fans allowed.

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2013, file photo, then Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from right, and other members of the Japanese delegation celebrate as then International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge announces that Tokyo will host the 2020 Olympic Games during the 125th IOC session in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, a poster with the logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is removed from a wall by a worker during an event staged for photographers at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers decided to scrap the logo for the 2020 Games following another allegation its Japanese designer might have used copied materials.

FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Emblems Selection Committee Chairperson Ryohei Miyata, right, and its member and Japanese baseball great Sadaharu Oh hold new official logos of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, left, and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games during the unveiling ceremony in Tokyo.

A boy looks at a cellphone after his mother took pictures of him in front of a display of the Olympic rings at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on Friday, April 2, 2021.

FILE - This Dec. 15, 2019, file photo shows the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, next to the mascots of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, speaks to the media after a government task force meeting for the new virus measures, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. Japan said that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics.

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, a medical worker receives a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo. Japan's first coronavirus shots were given to health workers, beginning a vaccination campaign considered crucial to holding the already delayed Tokyo Olympics.

FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, International Olympics Committee member and head of the Japanese Olympic Committee Tsunekazu Takeda bows as he speaks after a JOC executive board meeting in Tokyo. French prosecutors believe Tokyo landed the Olympics by channeling bribes to IOC voters. Takeda, an IOC member at the time and head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, was forced to resign two years ago in the vote-buying scandal.

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2021, file photo, Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee, takes off his protective face mask as he attends a news conference in Tokyo. Mori — a former prime minister — stepped down after making derogatory comments about women.

FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, police officers start moving to secure streets as protesters and their supporters, background, start their march against the going ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) in Tokyo.

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, a demonstrator holds a sign protesting the planned Tokyo 2020 Olympic games near a building where Yoshiro Mori was meeting to announce his resignation as the president of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee in Tokyo.

Olympic sponsors' vehicles parade ahead of torch relay on March 28, 2021, in Ashikaga, Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Cherry blossom flowers bloom outside the Japan National Stadium, where opening and closing ceremonies and other events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held, as a guard closes the gate along the fence Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Tokyo.