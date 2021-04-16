100-meter champ Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

The court also noted Coleman “should have been on ‘high-alert’ on that day, given the two existing ‘whereabout’ failures against him.”

Coleman had challenged the two-year ban imposed last October by the Athletics Integrity Unit. Athletes can be banned for two years if they have three failures — missed tests or contact details not updated where officials can find them each day — within one year.

The 25-year-old Coleman will be clear to compete in the 2022 season, which includes the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Coleman won the 2019 world title in Doha, Qatar, after being cleared on a technicality to run because of missed tests.

"I'm just really blessed the situation was resolved," Coleman said in September 2019 ahead of the worlds. "I'm just a regular guy who had talent and the wherewithal to be able to hone that into something I can make money doing."

He ran the three fastest 100 times in the world in 2019, topped by his gold medal-winning 9.76 seconds in Doha. That was the fastest 100-meter time in more than four years.

