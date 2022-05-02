1,000 CNH Industrial workers strike in Iowa, Wisconsin

This is the latest strike by workers who believe they deserve more after keeping plants operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Unions have also been emboldened to take action because they believe the ongoing worker shortages give them an advantage in bargaining.

Besides the Deere strike last fall, another group of UAW-represented workers went on strike last year at a Volvo Trucks plant in Virginia and won improved pay and health benefits after rejecting three tentative agreements with the company.

There have also been strikes at Kellogg's cereal plants across the country, a Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas, and at five Nabisco plants nationwide. And meatpacking workers who were hit hard by the spread of COVID-19 have been winning significant raises when their contracts come up at plants across the country.

Workers have also voted to unionize at an Amazon warehouse in New York and at more than two dozen Starbucks stores across the country. Workers at another Amazon warehouse on New York's Staten Island, however, rejected a union bid on Monday.

Combined Shape Caption Tim Magdefrau, along with other members of United Auto Workers Local 807 picket after going on strike, Monday May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. (John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP) Credit: John Lovretta Credit: John Lovretta Combined Shape Caption Tim Magdefrau, along with other members of United Auto Workers Local 807 picket after going on strike, Monday May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. (John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP) Credit: John Lovretta Credit: John Lovretta

Combined Shape Caption Craig Bowman, a member of United Auto Workers Local 807 carries a picket sign after going on strike, Monday May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. (John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP) Credit: John Lovretta Credit: John Lovretta Combined Shape Caption Craig Bowman, a member of United Auto Workers Local 807 carries a picket sign after going on strike, Monday May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. (John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP) Credit: John Lovretta Credit: John Lovretta

Combined Shape Caption Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 carry picket signs after going on strike on Monday May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. (John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP) Credit: John Lovretta Credit: John Lovretta Combined Shape Caption Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 carry picket signs after going on strike on Monday May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. (John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP) Credit: John Lovretta Credit: John Lovretta

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this photo made on Friday, March 28, 2014, earth moving and construction equipment by New Holland, a CNH Industrial brand, is stored on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa. More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa went on strike Monday, May 2, 2022, in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this photo made on Friday, March 28, 2014, earth moving and construction equipment by New Holland, a CNH Industrial brand, is stored on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa. More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa went on strike Monday, May 2, 2022, in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic