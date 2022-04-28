102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee's unofficial world record

“I’m just happy that I made it — I can’t believe it,” she said. “The best thing was the incredible support I’ve received from people around the world who’ve reached out, telling me how this has inspired them to push themselves.”

Hunt-Broersma, 46, began her quest on Jan. 17, covering the classic 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon distance on a loop course laid out near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill indoors. Since then, it's been "rinse and repeat" every day for the South Africa native, who lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer and runs on a carbon-fiber prosthesis.

Her original goal was to run 100 marathons in 100 days so she'd beat the record of 95 set in 2020 by Alyssa Amos Clark, a nondisabled runner from Bennington, Vermont, who took it on as a pandemic coping strategy. But earlier this month, after nondisabled British runner Kate Jayden unofficially broke Clark's record with 101 marathons in 101 days, Hunt-Broersma realized she'd need to run at least 102.

On foot, day in and day out, she's covered 2,672 miles (4,300 kilometers) — the equivalent of running from her Phoenix suburb to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, or from New York City to Mexico City.

Along the way, Hunt-Broersma gained a huge social media following and raised nearly $27,000 to help fellow amputee blade runners get the expensive prostheses they need. Health insurance typically doesn't cover the cost, which can exceed $10,000.

Hunt-Broersma, who ran her 92nd at this month's Boston Marathon, hopes her quest will inspire people everywhere to push themselves to do hard things.

What's next for the endurance athlete? A 240-mile (386-kilometer) ultra race to be staged over mountainous terrain in October in Moab, Utah.

___

Kole reported from Boston.

Combined Shape Caption In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs her 82nd consecutive marathon on April 8, 2022, near her home in Gilbert, Az. Hunt-Broersma lost her left leg below the knee to a rare form of cancer, but she hasn't let that stop her and is trying to cover the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance at least 102 times in 102 days, which would set a new world record. The Boston Marathon on April 18 is expected to be No. 92 in her streak. (Edwin Broersma photo via AP) Credit: Edwin Broersma Credit: Edwin Broersma Combined Shape Caption In this image provided by Edwin Broersma, marathoner Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs her 82nd consecutive marathon on April 8, 2022, near her home in Gilbert, Az. Hunt-Broersma lost her left leg below the knee to a rare form of cancer, but she hasn't let that stop her and is trying to cover the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance at least 102 times in 102 days, which would set a new world record. The Boston Marathon on April 18 is expected to be No. 92 in her streak. (Edwin Broersma photo via AP) Credit: Edwin Broersma Credit: Edwin Broersma