BreakingNews
Speed believed to be factor in Middletown crash that killed Lakota student

$1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing nears, followed by $865 million Powerball prize

Another day, another giant lottery jackpot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
X

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another day, another giant lottery jackpot.

Next up is an estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions prize on Tuesday night, enticing players who hope to win the 8th largest prize in U.S. lottery history even though no one has won the jackpot since Dec. 8, 2023. That's 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Miss out on that drawing? No problem. There will be a drawing Wednesday night for an estimated $865 million Powerball jackpot. No one has won that prize either since New Year's Day, making for 36 drawings without a winner.

For both games, the long drought of jackpots is no accident. The games have long odds specifically to create large jackpots that will generate lots of interest and sales.

For Mega Millions, the odds are 1 in 302.6 million, and for Powerball they are 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.1 billion Mega Millions prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $525.8 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is played in those states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

In Other News
1
Baltimore bridge collapses after powerless cargo ship rams into support...
2
UK court says Assange can't be extradited on espionage charges until US...
3
The Latest | Expert says bridge didn’t appear to have pier protection
4
Who was Francis Scott Key, whose namesake bridge fell? His poem became...
5
France will soon deliver 78 howitzers to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's urgent...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top