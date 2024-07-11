11 killed as passenger bus collides with pickup truck in northern Philippines

Most of the victims aboard the truck were on their way home from a wake shortly after midnight Thursday. The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with the owner of the food stall that was hit by the truck, Palattao said.

An investigation was underway to determine who was responsible for the accident, he said.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines because of weak enforcement of traffic laws, dilapidated vehicles and dangerous road conditions, including inadequate safety signs and barriers in mountain roads and far-flung provinces.