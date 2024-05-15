11 people die in shootings in small town in southern Mexico state of Chiapas, prosecutors say

The township — and the outlying hamlet of Morelia, where the killings occurred — is in a sparsely populated area near Mexico’s border with Guatemala.

There have been confrontations between drug cartels in the area as recently as Monday, but at least some of the victims of Tuesday’s shootings appeared to be simply residents of the town.

The border area of Chiapas has been plagued by violence as the rival Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels battle for territory. Thousands of people have been displaced as the cartels work to control migrant, drug and weapons smuggling routes and forcibly recruit locals.