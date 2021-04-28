114-year-old Nebraska woman becomes oldest living American

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, became the nation’s oldest living person and seventh-oldest in the world on April 17 when Hester Ford, a 115-year-old woman, died in North Carolina, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Sutcliffe was born on Oct. 1, 1906. Her longtime friend, Luella "Lou" Mason, said she is happy that the senior living center where Sutcliffe lives is locked down, but "Thelma is as determined as ever to do what she wants to do."