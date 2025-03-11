12 dead in a bus crash on a highway in South Africa

The crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg's main O.R. Tambo International Airport. The bus was lying on its side near the edge of the highway. It had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, officials said.

Nine men and three women died at the scene of the crash, with two bodies still trapped in the wreckage. Officials didn't immediately give the victims' ages.

Nthladi said he also couldn't give details on the extent of the injuries sustained by the people who were hospitalized. The driver was among those taken to the hospital.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and officials weren't yet able to determine the cause. Police are investigating.

