12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat

Updated 11 minutes ago
Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.

Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday night by routing Washington 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13.

There were three 11-10 games, with San Francisco beating Cincinnati, the New York Mets topping the Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City edging Detroit.

In more mundane 10-3 routs, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Baltimore and Minnesota defeated Seattle.

Cleveland topped Pittsburgh 10-1 .

San Diego fell just short, stranding a runner at second in the ninth inning of a 9-1 victory at Toronto.

There were 15 games Tuesday — the completion of the suspended Giants-Reds game counts as Monday in the records.

There were 24 games on May 30, 1884, a year there were three major leagues: the National League, the American Association and the Union Association. Ned Williamson of the Chicago White Sox had the first three-homer game in big league history.

While there was just the 12-team NL on July 4, 1984, every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

