12 pianists in final stage of prestigious Chopin competition

Among past winners are Martha Argerich, Garrick Ohlsson from the United States, Poland’s Krystian Zimerman and Artur Blechacz and Seong-Jin Cho of South Korea.

The first edition of the competition was held in 1927. It normally takes place every five years. The current edition — in which 87 pianists took part — was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland’s best known and beloved classical music composer and pianist, Chopin was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father. He left Poland at 19 to broaden his music education in Vienna and then in Paris, where he settled, composing, giving concerts and teaching piano. He died Oct. 17, 1849, in Paris and is buried at the Pere Lachaise cemetery. His heart is at the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw.

There were no auditions Sunday, when traditional observances of Chopin’s death anniversary were held at the Holy Cross that included Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Requiem,” music that Chopin asked to be played at his funeral.

The auditions can be followed live on the Chopin Institute YouTube channel and on Polish state radio's channel.