13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park

Speed may not have been a factor in the accident, police said, though “road conditions at the time would dictate traveling below the posted speed limit.”

Bison in the region often congregate near roadways in the winter, where it's easier for them to navigate amid heavy snow, the police department said. The animals can be hard to see at night because of their dark brown color and because their eyes don't reflect light, including headlights, like deers' eyes do, it said.

“We deal with wildlife being struck and killed on the roadways in our area on a regular basis due to the abundance of wildlife in our area and our close proximity to Yellowstone National Park,” the police statement said.

“We are always saddened by any of these incidents, particularly when so many animals are lost.”