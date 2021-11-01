14 hurt after 2 passenger trains crash in southern England

There was “a massive impact, I fell across a table, and the table came off the wall,” Lucy Gregory told Sky News. “They smashed the windows, and we got out ... we're safe now, but it was really scary.”

Resident Tamar Vellacott, who was walking nearby with her children, told reporters that she heard a “long, rumbling sound like thunder hitting the railway line.”

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s safety and engineering director, said it was too early to speculate on what caused the crash. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said the government was investing to ensure the British rail network remains “one of the safest in the world.”

Authorities said most of the train lines serving Salisbury remained blocked Monday, and disruptions will continue for the rest of the week.

Caption The scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel between Andover and Salisbury in Wiltshire, England early Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Two passenger trains crashed after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury, and several people were injured, authorities said Sunday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

