14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there were three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The rest of the victims were adults who ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s. Additionally, one person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., was a drive-by that was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on POD video, which police are reviewing.