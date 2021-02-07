140 are missing after glacier breaks in India's Himalayas

Pandey said at least 42 workers were trapped in two tunnels at the Dhauliganga plant. Twelve were rescued from one of the tunnels, while at least 30 others were still stuck inside the other, he said.

An additional 140 workers at the two plants were missing, Pandey said. Surjeet Singh, a police official, said at least nine bodies were recovered.

“Paramilitary forces have gone 150 meters down in the tunnel to rescue people. The operation is expected to continue until we bring these people out alive,” said Pravin Alok, a spokesman for the State Disaster Relief Force.

The floodwaters also damaged houses, said Ravi Bejaria, a government spokesman, though he had no details on the number and whether any of the residents were injured, missing or dead.

“It all started sometime around 10 in the morning. We heard a bang, which shook our village,” Dinesh Negi, a resident of Raini village, told The Associated Press by phone. He said they watched from high above one of the rivers as the water turned muddy and surged in a torrent.

“We knew something wrong had happened,” Negi said. “We could see the fury of the river.”

Video showed rescuers in camouflage uniforms and bright yellow or red helmets, using ropes to reach victims. A man who was pulled from a muddy hole threw his arms in the air, and rescuers laughed and exulted with him. Rescue workers comforted victims lying in a row of stretchers in the open.

Scientists have long known that global warning is contributing to the melting and the breakup of the world's glaciers.

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business who has contributed to U.N.-sponsored research on global warming, said that while data on the cause of the disaster was not yet available, “this looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming."

Uttarakhand Police Chief Ashok Kumar said officials immediately alerted residents in the area and evacuated them to safer places. Downstream, popular tourist spots on the banks of the Ganges were shut, and all boating activities were stopped.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that “the nation prays for everyone’s safety” in Uttarakhand.

In 2013, thousands of people were killed in Uttarakhand after heavy rains triggered landslides and floods, washing away thousands of houses and roads and cutting communications in many places.

___

This story has been corrected to show that authorities launched their search operation on Sunday, not Saturday. It has also been corrected to show that the Dhauliganga hydropower plant is on the Dhauliganga River, not the Alaknanda River.

___

Banerjee reported from Lucknow, India.

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows a massive flood of water, mud and debris flowing at Chamoli District after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (KK Productions via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows a massive flood of water, mud and debris flowing at Chamoli District after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (KK Productions via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photograph provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows ITBP personnel begin rescue work after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand sending a massive flood of water, mud and debris into areas below, India, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This photograph provided by Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shows ITBP personnel arriving for rescue work after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand sending a massive flood of water, mud and debris into areas below, India, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (Indo Tibetan Border Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A view of the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A view of the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A view of the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village in Chamoli district after portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited