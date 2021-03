14th juror seated for ex-officer's trial in Floyd's death

On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declined a defense request to delay or move Chauvin's trial over concerns that a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family had tainted the jury pool.

Cahill, who called the timing “unfortunate,” said he believed a delay would do nothing to stem the problem of pretrial publicity, and that there’s no place in Minnesota untouched by that publicity.

In another significant ruling Friday, the judge handed the defense a victory by ruling that the jury can hear evidence from Floyd's 2019 arrest, but only information possibly pertaining to the cause of his death. He acknowledged several similarities between the two encounters, including that Floyd swallowed drugs after police confronted him.

The judge previously said the earlier arrest could not be admitted, but he reconsidered after drugs were found in January in a second search of the police SUV that the four officers attempted to put Floyd in last year. The defense argues that Floyd’s drug use contributed to his death.

Cahill said he would allow medical evidence of Floyd's physical reactions, such as his dangerously high blood pressure when he was examined by a paramedic in 2019, and a short clip of an officer’s body camera video. He said Floyd’s “emotional behavior,” such as calling out to his mother, won’t be admitted.

The county medical examiner classified Floyd's death as a homicide in an initial summary that said he "had a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by police." Floyd was declared dead at a hospital 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from where he was restrained.

The full report said he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” A summary report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.”

The 14 jurors seated through Monday are split by race: Eight are white, four are Black and two are multiracial, according to the court.

It's unclear which jurors will be the alternates. Legal experts said it's almost always the last people chosen, but the court said that wouldn’t necessarily be the case for Chauvin’s jury.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, confer before Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, confer before Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher introduces himself to potential jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited