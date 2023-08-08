$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in US history

Lottery players will have another shot at a massive Mega Millions jackpot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
X

Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated $1.55 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.55 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot would be an estimated $757.2 million.

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on day two of hearing in...
2
Yankees manager Aaron Boone puts on show after getting ejected for 6th...
3
Even frozen Antarctica is being walloped by climate extremes...
4
USA Basketball rolls past Puerto Rico in World Cup tune-up opener...
5
Biden to announce historic Grand Canyon monument designation during...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top