17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting

A person familiar with the matter previously told The Associated Press that the kidnappers demanded money from the family of at least one of the migrants and were paid, but then they asked for more. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, also said the kidnappers at one point sent the family a video showing them beating a man.

On the other side of Texas, two migrants were found dead Friday and at least 10 were hospitalized after police received a call that they were "suffocating" in a freight train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department. The condition of all of those hospitalized was not immediately known. University Health in San Antonio tweeted that it had received two male patients, one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.