17-year-old Nicholas Dunlap wins US Junior Amateur

In the middle of the match, Dunlap won the par-4 17th with a birdie to take a 2-up lead, and Trolio rallied with birdie wins on the par-5 18th, par-4 20th and par-5 23rd to take a 1-up lead.

Dunlap earned a spot next year in the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Dunlap and Trolio had already secured spots in the U.S. Amateur next month at Oakmont before the event began.

Dunlap's caddie, Jeff Curl, is a former professional player and son of Rod Curl, the first Native American to win a PGA Tour event (1974 Colonial).

Trolio, an incoming at LSU freshman, was a semifinalist in the 2019 U.S. Amateur at nearby Pinehurst No. 2. He's the son of Old Waverly Golf Club head of instruction V.J. Trolio.