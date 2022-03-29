18-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

Rosemont police said the 18-year-old is suspected in the Friday night shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of the city.

Police said the shooting occurred near the food court during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.