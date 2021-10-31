'19 Kids and Counting' father running for Arkansas Senate

A longtime family spokesman, Chad Gallagher, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that no family "is immune from tragedy, heartbreak or impact from the decisions of the ones they love."

He added that it's “important to note that Josh is a grown adult.”

Jim Bob Duggar, who was born and raised in Springdale, and wife, Michelle, have 20 children and 22 grandchildren.

“Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life,” Duggar said in the announcement. “It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first.”

This is Duggar’s second run for the district. In 2006, he was defeated in the Republican primary.