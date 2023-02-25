19 people injured in blast at Cameroon sports event

One of the separatist groups claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack, but said the intention was to hit the military.

“Our primary targets were the Cameroon military who where providing security for the athletes. We regret that civilians were injured. We will continue fighting the military wherever they are until they liberate our territory,” said Capo Daniel, deputy defense chief and spokesman for the Ambazonia Defense Forces..

The annual race was celebrating its 50th anniversary with more than 550 athletes from 13 countries taking part. The race was less than 30 minutes in when the explosion sent runners and spectators fleeing.