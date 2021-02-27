19th-century Amherst home cleared for mile-long move

The two-story building owned by Amherst College will be brought to a vacant lot after the Historical Commission gave unanimous approval last month to lift a yearlong demolition delay put in place last May, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.

Mark Andrews, capital projects manager at the college, said the move is being coordinated by Amherst developer Barry Roberts, who owns the new lot and the neighboring property on which a mixed-use building with apartments and a medical office on the ground floor is being developed.