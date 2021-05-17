1K LA residents still under evacuation orders amid wildfire

Another eruption of the fire Sunday afternoon caused authorities to warn several dozen more residents to be prepared to evacuate.
The fire's flames raced along ridges, sending up a huge plume of smoke and raining ash across surrounding neighborhoods.
By Sunday evening, the fire had charred just over 2 square miles (5.4 square kilometers) of brush and trees. There was no containment.
Authorities were expected to give an update about the fire and the firefighting efforts at a news conference late Monday morning.
A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter watches from his truck during a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu
A woman with her dog watches as a plume of smoke rises from a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu
