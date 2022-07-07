1st bull run in Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings

The six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona’s streets in around 2 minutes, 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of people cramming the course. Several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement, but none suffered a skewering by a bull horn.

The Pamplona hospital said that five people needed to be brought in for treatment: one man for a knock to his head due to a fall, a second man with a leg injury, a youth under 18 years old with an arm injury, plus two more people hurt in the bullring where the course ends.