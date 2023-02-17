1st class of Ukraine fighters finishes advanced US training

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the second group of about 710 Ukrainian troops has arrived at the Grafenwoehr training area. The completion of the first class coincided with a visit to the base by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, giving him his first chance to see Ukrainian soldiers training there.

The Ukrainian troops arrived at the base on Jan. 15 and were put through an intense course that prepared them to take Bradley fighting vehicles and M109 Paladins into battle. The Bradleys and Paladins are two of the many armored vehicles and tanks that the U.S. and allies have pledged to the Ukrainians to help them punch through entrenched Russian troop lines. The Paladin is a self-propelled howitzer that runs on tracks rather than wheels.