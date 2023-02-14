BreakingNews
Season of Lent: Where to find a delicious fish fry
X
Dark Mode Toggle

1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TARA COPP, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified object over Lake Huron missed the target and “landed harmlessly” in the water, but a second one successfully hit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and “landed harmlessly" in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.

The acknowledgment by Gen. Mark Milley of the errant missile comes amid questions about whether the recent shootdown of aerial objects that military officials say didn't pose a threat is creating unnecessary risk.

Milley said the military went to “great lengths” to make sure the strikes did not put civilians at risk, including identifying what the debris field size was likely to be and the maximum effective range of the missiles used. He also said in each case the Pentagon works to make sure that the air space is clear, and to evaluate the potential debris field, before embarking on such a strike.

“We’re very, very careful to make sure that those shots are in fact safe,” Milley said. “And that’s the guidance from the president. Shoot it down, but make sure we minimize collateral damage and we preserve the safety of the American people."

The object taken down Sunday was the third in as many days to be shot from the skies. The White House has said the objects differed in size and maneuverability from a Chinese surveillance balloon that U.S. fighter jets shot down earlier this month, but that their altitude was low enough to pose a risk to civilian air traffic.

Weather challenges and the remote locations of where the three objects were shot down over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron have impeded recovery efforts so far, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Monday.

Milley was in Brussels with Austin to meet with members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on additional weapons and defense needs for Kyiv in advance of Russia's anticipated spring offensive.

Fox News was the first to report the missed missile strike.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Correction: Congress-Oversight-COVID story
2
Air India reveals orders for 470 Boeing, Airbus jets
3
AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council
4
Official: Gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
5
Stocks swing after inflation cools, but by less than hoped
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top