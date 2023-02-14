1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed

The acknowledgment by Gen. Mark Milley of the errant missile comes amid questions about whether the recent shootdown of aerial objects that military officials say didn't pose a threat is creating unnecessary risk.

Milley said the military went to “great lengths” to make sure the strikes did not put civilians at risk, including identifying what the debris field size was likely to be and the maximum effective range of the missiles used. He also said in each case the Pentagon works to make sure that the air space is clear, and to evaluate the potential debris field, before embarking on such a strike.