1st NY pot sales permits will go to people with convictions

Social equity emerged as a key theme in marijuana legalization in recent years. New York's policy is meant as a measure of justice for people who were prosecuted because of a now-legal drug, and as a way to help new entrepreneurs compete against big pot companies.

A major industry-led group welcomed it nonetheless.

“We want to see an industry that’s big enough and broad enough for everyone to be involved,” said Steve Hawkins, CEO of the U.S. Cannabis Council. “This effort is one that we certainly embrace and see as very meaningful, in terms of giving those individuals impacted by the war on drugs an opportunity to get started in what’s going to be a very significant market in New York state.”

New York’s regulations also will lay out rules for other retail license applicants, including nonprofits who serve communities with high rates of policing for marijuana offenses and businesses with at least one individual linked to a marijuana conviction.

Individual applicants must prove their presence in New York and that they have at least a 10% ownership interest in a business that ran a net profit for two years.

Hochul's administration has vowed to create “the most diverse and inclusive” marijuana industry in the nation, and provide opportunities for people who bore the brunt of the decades-long U.S. war on drugs.

The state is launching a $200 million fund to give both grants and loans to eligible businesses, which would include those owned by women or minorities, struggling farmers, disabled veterans and people from communities that endured heavy pot policing. New York aims to provide 50% of licenses to such applicants.

The state is still working on the specifics, including who would provide private dollars and if the money would help cover the costs of seeking a license itself.

Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed from New York.