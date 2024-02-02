1st-time All-Star Maxey scores career-high 51 points to help Embiid-less 76ers beat Jazz 127-124

Embiid has an injured lateral meniscus in his left knee and will miss games at least through the weekend. He was already set to sit out against Utah, but an MRI revealed the injury that will cause him to miss more time.

Tobias Harris added 28 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 for Philadelphia. The 76ers finished 1-4 on their longest trip of the season.

Maxey was 17 of 27 from the field, 7 of 9 on 3s and made 10 of 11 free throws. He's the first 76er to have at least seven 2-point field goals, seven 3s and seven free throws.

Lauri Markkanen scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for Utah, and Collin Sexton added 22. The Jazz have dropped three in a row.

Maxey made a 33-foot 3-pointer and then Patrick Beverley hit another 3 from the corner to put Philadelphia up 123-120.

The Jazz trailed almost all game but Markkanen and Sexton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give them a 120-117 lead with 2:30 to play.

Despite some fatigue, the 76ers took advantage of turnovers and got out in transition for 27 fast-break points. Maxey scored from everywhere on the court and the Jazz even employed a full-court box-and-one defense at times to try and slow him.

Maxey scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting through the first six minutes, setting the tone for a wide-open offense with Embiid.

In the second quarter, Maxey hit four free throws to cap a 13-3 run that helped the 76ers take a 71-61 lead into the second half. Maxey had 32 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half, a career high.

