1st US floating offshore wind auction nets $757M in bids

The auction netted less than the $4.37 billion generated by an offshore wind lease sale off the East Coast earlier this year, which was expected by at least one industry group. Those leases involved turbines fixed to the seafloor in shallower water.

Industry experts say the lower bids this week are likely due to the lack of maturity in the offshore wind market on the West Coast and the nascent technology involved in anchoring floating wind farms in deep ocean waters. Uncertainties about transmission infrastructure, siting and permitting also played a role, they said.

“I think there was an awareness of the stage that this is at and (California) is moving on the very things that have to be in place for this to develop,” said Adam Stern, executive director of Offshore Wind California, an industry trade group.

“New York and New Jersey and the East Coast in general are further along and California is going to benefit from that work that happens on the East Coast — and we may be able to catch up faster because of it."

Many of the winning companies are already involved in traditional offshore wind off the East Coast of the U.S. and in floating wind farms overseas.

Equinor, which developed the world's first floating wind farm in 2017 in Scotland and is the largest U.S. offshore wind developer to date, bid of $130 million for a roughly 2-gigawatt lease off central California's Morro Bay. The lease area has the potential to generate enough energy to power about 750,000 homes, the company said.

Similar auctions are in the works off Oregon’s coast next year and in the Gulf of Maine in 2024.

President Joe Biden set a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 using traditional fixed offshore technology, enough to power 10 million homes. Then the administration announced plans in September to develop floating platforms that could vastly expand offshore wind in the United States.

The nation’s first offshore wind farm opened off the coast of Rhode Island in late 2016, allowing residents of small Block Island to shut off five diesel generators. Wind advocates took notice, but with five turbines, it’s not commercial scale.

___

AP reporter Jennifer McDermott in Providence, R.I. contributed to this report.

___

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter here.