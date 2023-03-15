2 Americans appealing convictions for Italian police slaying

Finnegan Lee Elder, now 23, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 22, were convicted in May 2021 of slaying the 35-year-old officer, as well as of attempted extortion, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause.

The two men, who were friends back in northern California, were sentenced to life, Italy’s most severe penalty, in the initial trial. An appeals court last year upheld the convictions, but reduced the sentences to 24 years for Elder and 22 years for Natale-Hjorth. The Italian system allows defendants yet another appeal to Italy's supreme Cassation court.