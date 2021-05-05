2 Asian American women stabbed in San Francisco attack

Police didn't immediately indicate whether the women were specifically targeted or whether the attack might be a hate crime.

Asian Americans have been the target of several unprovoked attacks in the San Francisco Bay Area in recent months.

Prosecutors have filed assault and hate crime charges against a man accused of an attack last week in which he allegedly yelled racial slurs before knocking down Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

In separate San Francisco attacks in March, an 83-year-old Vietnamese man was knocked down and broke his neck in the fall, and a 77-year-old woman was similarly attacked. Police arrested a man for assault and elder abuse in both cases.

Another 83-year-old man was pushed down in February, broke a hip and spent weeks in the hospital and in rehabilitation.