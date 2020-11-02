2 children rescued in Turkey as quake death toll reaches 81

Onlookers applauded as ambulances carrying the girls rushed to hospitals immediately after their rescue.

There was some debate over the magnitude of the earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey rated it 7.0, while Istanbul’s Kandilli Institute put it at 6.9 and Turkey's emergency management agency said it measured 6.6.

The quake triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos and the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal construction, which can lead to serious damage and deaths when earthquakes hit. Regulations have been tightened in light of earthquakes to strengthen or demolish buildings and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but it is not happening fast enough.

Turkey sits on top of fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece as well.

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, leave the area as the adjacent building at the right started moving, in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Hundreds of others were injured.(AP Photo/Ismail Gokmen) Credit: Ismail Gokmen Credit: Ismail Gokmen

In this photo of IHA news agency, provided by the government rescue agency AFAD's rescue teams, rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, carry 14-year-old Idil Sirin who have been extricated from a collapsed building early Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, 58 hours after a strong earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocks and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos on Friday, Oct. 30. (IHA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

