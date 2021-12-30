Hamburger icon
2 Colorado cities evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All 13,000 residents of the northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds. (AP Photo/David Zelio)
Nation & World
By PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver have been ordered to evacuated because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies

DENVER (AP) — Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.

The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 also was shut down because of fire.

The blaze near the towns was one of several that started in the area Thursday, at least some sparked by downed powerlines, as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph) and sent flames racing through barren trees, according to the National Weather Service.

Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives, had an extremely dry and mild fall, and winter so far has continued to be mostly dry. Snow was expected Friday in the region though.

Video captured by a bystander outside a Superior Costco store showed winds whipping through trees in the parking lot surrounded by gray skies, a hazy sun and small fires scattered across the ground.

Leah Angstman and her husband saw similar skies while returning to their Louisville home from Denver International Airport after being away for the holidays. As they were sitting on the bus going toward Boulder, Angstman recalled instantly leaving clear blue skies and entering clouds of brown and yellow smoke.

“The wind rocked the bus so hard that I thought the bus would tip,” she wrote in a message to The Associated Press.

The visibility was so poor that the bus had to pull over and they waited a half-hour until a regional transit authority van escorted them to a turnaround on the highway. There she saw four separate fires burning in bushes across the freeway, she said.

“The sky was dark, dark brown, and the dirt was blowing in swirls across the sidewalk like snakes,” she said.

The evacuations come as climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive, scientists say. A historic drought and heat waves have made wildfires harder to fight in the U.S. West.

_____

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.

Motorists head along West Flatiron Crossing Drive as evacuations were ordered for homes around the Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned close to the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A Brookfield Police officer directs motorists along Flatiron Crossing Drive by the Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. Homes surrounding the mall were being evacuated as wildfires raced through the grasslands as high winds raked the intermountain West. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

