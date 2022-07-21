2 contenders battle for Conservative votes in UK leader race

Oddsmakers say the favorite is Truss, who has led the U.K.'s response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is running as a low-tax, small-state conservative in the mold of Margaret Thatcher.

In interviews Thursday, Truss said she had the “toughness” and “grit” to lead the country in troubled times.

“We are in very difficult times. We need to be bold,” she told the BBC. “We cannot have business as usual for the challenge we face.”

Sunak, who steered Britain’s economy through the pandemic before quitting Johnson’s government this month, also claims to wear the mantle of Thatcher, whose free-market policies transformed Britain’s economy in the 1980s. Sunak argues it would be irresponsible to slash taxes before getting inflation under control. He won the vote among party lawmakers, but his role as Britain’s chief taxman may go down less well with the Tory grassroots.

Lawmaker Robert Jenrick, a Sunak supporter, said “it is the antithesis of Thatcherism to be going around making unfunded tax pledges merely to win a leadership contest.”

Sunak also faces open hostility from allies of Johnson, who consider him a turncoat for quitting the government early this month, a move that helped bring down the prime minister.

Johnson clung to office through months of scandals over his finances and his judgment, refusing to resign when he was fined by police over government parties that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules. He finally quit after one scandal too many — appointing a politician accused of sexual misconduct — drove his ministers to resign en masse.

