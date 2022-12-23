BreakingNews
Storm brings cold temperatures, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions
dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

Nation & World
By ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Authorities say a shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded

PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation and was working to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l'Est train station. The shooting came at a time when Paris is bustling with activity before the Christmas weekend.

The Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area while emergency workers were at the scene.

Two of the four people who were wounded are in critical condition, the prosecutor's office said.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators but haven't indicated any sign of a terrorist motive at this stage. France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015-2016 and remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

In Other News
1
England World Cup winner George Cohen dies at 83
2
Shaun Tan to Emily in Paris: Reach for books as worthy gifts
3
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
4
Armed Arab assailant rams car into Israeli police, shot dead
5
Strikes over pay disrupt Christmas travel in UK, France
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top