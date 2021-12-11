dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
An Arkansas official says a tornado has ripped through a nursing home, killing two people and injuring five others

A tornado ripped through a nursing home in Arkansas Friday night, killing two people and injuring five others, an official said.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area. A call by The Associated Press to the county office wasn't immediately returned.

The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist.

The nursing home has about 90 beds.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also tweeted Friday night that a tornado had struck in Mississippi County.

There were several reports of tornadoes spotted or on the ground in parts of the Midwest.

In Other News
1
Sequoia National Park opens Giant Forest that survived fire
2
Navy commander fired after refusing to get COVID vaccine
3
Navy blames Hawaii water contamination on jet fuel spill
4
Stay French, or not? New Caledonia holds independence vote
5
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top