2 dead and at least 3 injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

A heavy police presence was seen along North Rainbow Boulevard, but Walsh said there was no longer a threat to the public.

Three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals, with one in critical condition, a spokesperson with the police department said at a news conference.

Officials said they are still investigating a motive.

"They said 'Get out, get out, get out,'" Claudio Vigani, a witness who was at the gym when the shooting began, told KLAS-TV. "Then I saw the dead guy next to the machine."

Gary Steward, who was headed to the gym with another person, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a stop at a nutrition store saved their lives. He said if they hadn't stopped, they would have been at the front desk where the shooter entered. They saw glass breaking as they walked up to the gym and ran back to the parking lot.

“It’s just a weird feeling right now,” Steward said. “It’s strange. Who shoots up a gym?”

Calls to the athletic club and its corporate office went unanswered. The University Medical Center confirmed it received four patients, with one in critical condition.

