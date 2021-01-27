X

2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office

Police begin to enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas, where, police said, two people were found dead after police entered the building Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. After several hours of trying to reach the people inside the building, the Austin Police Department had a robot unit go in and identified a victim, officials said. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell

Authorities say a reported hostage situation at a Texas doctor’s office has ended with two people dead

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A reported hostage situation at a Texas doctor’s office has ended with two people dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some residents nearby were evacuated as police responded and others were asked to stay inside their homes.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: "I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night. Police said additional information was expected to be released Wednesday.

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell

Police enter a building as they respond to hostage situation at doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Austin police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the building. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell

A street is closed off as police respond to hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Austin police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the building. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell

A man and a woman embrace as Austin police officers and members of SWAT work the scene of a suspected hostage situation at a doctor's office in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. After several hours of trying to reach the people inside the building, the Austin Police Department had a robot unit go in and identified a victim, officials said. The SWAT team then decided to enter the building and found two people dead, officials said. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Bronte Wittpenn

Residents watch as Austin police officers work the scene of a hostage situation at a doctor's office Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Police said two people were found dead after authorities made entry into the building. (Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Bronte Wittpenn

