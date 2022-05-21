2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado

“There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” said Chris Martin, Otsego County fire chief. Martin said crews used heavy equipment to conduct a secondary search of the area.

He said there’s “probably 95% destruction in there.”

Gaylord, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, is a popular destination for skiers and snowmobilers in the winter and golfers in the summer. It doesn't have tornado sirens, though anyone with a mobile phone got a “code red” warning from the weather service about 10 minutes before the tornado hit, Carroll said.

Video posted online showed a dark funnel cloud approaching as anxious drivers looked on or slowly drove away on area roads.

“Everyone in Michigan is going to wrap our arms around those families and everyone who is working together to recover here,” Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said during a visit.

Betty Wisniewski, 87, avoided injury even though the tornado significantly damaged her house, said son Steve Wisniewski, who lives next door.

“Luckily she was OK — rosary in hand,” he said from a ladder while attaching plastic to his windows. “She was praying. Pretty amazing.”

Gaylord Police Chief Frank Claeys said the immediate moments after the tornado were tough for first responders.

“We were searching in places where we knew the occupants. We were calling them out by name,” Claeys said. “It’s a lot more personal when our officers know the people who live in those homes.”

John Boris of the weather service post in Gaylord said the tornado passed through the community in about three minutes but was on the ground in the region for 26 minutes — a “fairly long” time.

“We don’t get a whole lot of tornadoes,” said Boris, a science and operations officer. “In the state of Michigan, in general, we typically average about 15 or so (a year) and more of those are downstate than they are up to the north. It’s pretty unusual.”

Indeed, the last notable windstorm was in 1998 when 100 mph straight-line winds raked Gaylord.

Boris said warm, 80-degree air earlier Friday and strong winds moving east across Lake Michigan were key conditions producing the tornado.

A link to climate change probably doesn’t fit, he said.

“It’s very difficult to attribute something very specific like this to a large-scale signal like that,” Boris said. “If we had these more frequently, that may be a signal.”

___

White reported from Detroit. Associated Press writer John Flesher contributed to this report.

Caption Theresa Haske sorts through debris from what was her garage after a tornado tore through Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP) Credit: John Russell

Caption Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP) Credit: John Russell

Caption Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher

Caption Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher

Caption A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher) Credit: John Flesher

Caption In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city's 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP) Credit: Angela Russ

Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer

Caption This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP) Credit: Steven Bischer