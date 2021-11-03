2 die when man falls, lands on other in Sweden concert venue

"We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families," a message on the website said.

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul plan in the 80-year-old's descent from the 7th floor.

The organizers of an upcoming ABBA concert tweeted Wednesday that they were holding off on releasing a promotional trailer for the show until Thursday in light “of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night.”

In September, the Swedish quartet known for hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo” and ”Fernando" said they would be putting out their first new music in four decades and performing a virtual concert.

The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the group's swan song. The virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

This version has been corrected to show that concert organizers, not the band, tweeted about holding off on a promotional trailer.