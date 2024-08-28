BreakingNews
Dayton housing: Downtown adds hundreds of new apartments and more are coming

2 German boys die after being buried in sand at a Denmark beach

Officials say two German boys, who got buried in the sand after digging a hole in a dune in northwestern Denmark on Sunday, have died

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Aug 28, 2024
X

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two German boys, who got buried in the sand after digging a hole in a dune in northwestern Denmark on Sunday, have died, police said Wednesday.

The boys, 9 and 12 — who were on holiday with their family from Munich — died late Tuesday, officers said. They have not been named.

They were digging a hole in a dune on the beach on Sunday when the dune collapsed, and burying them.

The boys were pulled out by firefighters and police with the help of local people, after being buried for 40 minutes. They were flown by helicopter in critical condition to the university hospital in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, where they died.

Central and West Jutland Police said Wednesday they considered the case ”a tragic accident” and had no further comments.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
11th Circuit allows Alabama to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street sees mixed results after late-day...
3
WHO says its deal with Israel will allow limited pauses in Gaza...
4
Justice Department watchdog finds failures in FBI's handling of child...
5
Serbia announces $3 billion deal to buy 12 French warplanes, in a shift...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top