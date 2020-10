2 guilty of supporting deadly Westgate mall attack in Kenya

According to a police reconstruction, the gunmen split into two groups. One went through the mall’s main entrance and another went through the vehicle entrance, tossing grenades and spraying bullets.

Kenya's police and army were widely criticized for their response to the attack. It took at least two hours before the police tactical team went into the mall, leaving security guards and volunteers to fend for those inside.

Lack of coordination between the military and the police led to friendly fire in which one police officer was killed. The attackers died of smoke inhalation after the army allegedly blew up a part of the mall where they were hiding.

For survivors of the attack like security guard David Odhiambo, the two men convicted Wednesday should be hanged. He was shot in the head, injuries that cost him his job.

“They should be killed,” he said from a Nairobi hospital where he went for tests this week. He said hardly a month goes by without him visiting the hospital.

Liban Abdullah Omar, left, Hussein Hassan Mustafah, center, and Mohamed Ahmed Abdi, right, who are charged with aiding the gunmen involved in the Westgate Mall attack in Sept. 2013, appear during their ongoing trial at Milimani court in the capital Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The verdict in the ongoing trial was expected on Monday but has been postponed by the judge. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

