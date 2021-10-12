2-headed baby turtle thrives at Massachusetts animal refuge

A threatened species in the state, this turtle is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, staff at the center say. The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.

The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable that reseachers detemined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved. After hatching, turtles in these so-called "head start" nests are sent to different care centers to be monitored before their release in the spring, The Cape Cod Times reported.