2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Authorities say two inmates have been found dead in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates were found dead Thursday in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina, authorities said.

Staff at the Greenville County jail found the inmates unconscious around 4 p.m. and paramedics pronounced them dead, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a statement.

Autopsies are planned for Friday, according to the coroner's office, which didn't release any additional information including whether there was any sign of trauma or the names of the inmates or the charges they faced.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office runs the jail and hadn't released any information on the deaths Thursday night.

