2 Italian agents, 1 ex-Israeli agent among 4 dead in boat that capsized in storm on Italian lake

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Authorities say two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israel agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake

MILAN (AP) — Two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israeli agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake, authorities said Tuesday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the death of one Israeli citizen, saying he was a retiree from the Israeli security forces. It didn't provide a name or age or give details on what he had done professionally.

A government official overseeing Italy's secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, has expressed condolences for the deaths of two agents, a man and a woman, who were on board.

The fourth victim was identified as a Russian woman who was part of the two-person crew.

Police on Tuesday said they had no further information of the identities or professions of the 19 other people on board when the boat capsized off shore near the town of Lisanza, on the southern end of the lake that extends north into Switzerland. Some survivors managed to swim to shore, while others were picked up by other boats.

Media reports said the boat had traveled to the lake's islands and stopped for lunch in the Piedmont region.

