2 killed, 1 injured in avalanche on Norwegian Arctic island

“I have received a sad message that two of us have lost their lives in a landslide accident on Jan Mayen. Our people do an important job there every day, on Norwegian territory, but still far from home,” Kristoffersen said.

The only inhabitants on Jan Mayen, part of Norway since 1930, are the staff of the Norwegian military and the Norwegian Meteorological Institute. The island is partly covered by glaciers and is frequented by polar bears.

The Norwegian military has a base on the island with staff of 18 people during the winter time. The military's C-130 Hercules cargo planes provide essential supplies to Jan Mayen from mainland Norway about a dozen times a year. But they are able to land only on good visibility as the island's airport doesn’t have any instrument landing capabilities.