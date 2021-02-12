2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — at around 4 a.m. when it struck a concrete wall and tumbled off the edge, striking a light pole before landing on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

Two people in the car were killed and the two others were hospitalized with serious but non-life- threatening injuries, police said. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.