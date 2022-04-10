dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Gunfire at a Cedar Rapids nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded early Sunday, authorities said.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.

The police didn't say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public.

Police also didn't release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.

In Other News
1
Mexicans vote on whether president stays or goes
2
UK theater's Olivier Awards back after COVID-enforced hiatus
3
Djokovic is motivated to compete again for biggest titles
4
Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president
5
Live Updates | Woods halfway through 4th round of Masters
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top